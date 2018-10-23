Emery explains how he’s got Mesut Ozil back to his best for Arsenal

Unai Emery has revealed that a candid chat with Mesut Ozil has helped draw top form out of the Arsenal playmaker once again.

German playmaker Ozil was the star of the show, producing his best performance for some time as he inspired Arsenal to come from behind in a 3-1 victory over Leicester at Emirates Stadium.

Ozil swept home a fine finish and conjured a magical assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal – and Ozil in particular – turned on the style.

And Ozil’s vintage display helped the Gunners register their 10th win in a row in all competitions, leading to high praise from manager Emery.

Asked how he had harnessed Ozil’s many talents into top form, Emery replied: “It’s very important we spoke. We want to enjoy ourselves, but to enjoy working hard.

“If you want to win you need to work and you need to be together, suffer together.

“With our quality if we’re suffering, we can enjoy it too.

“Enjoyment on its own is not good, but if we’re suffering too, it can be good.”

The high praise comes as a good time for Ozil, who has been widely condemned in his homeland in recent months.

Ozil captained Arsenal on Monday, and while Emery was pleased with the German’s leadership he insists there is no need to install the 30-year-old as the Gunners’ sole skipper.

“We have very clear captains,” said Emery, who also admitted Arsenal had plenty of room for improvement.

“I think he can play every match with this commitment, behaviour and quality whether he’s captain or not.

“We want to demand this from him and from every player in every match.”

