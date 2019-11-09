Emery explains how Ozil showed the way forward for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Unai Emery explained how Mesut Ozil’s performance in their loss to Leicester showed “the way to carry on”.

The Gunners matched their hosts in the first half but fell a long way short in the second as Leicester upped the tempo, running out deserved 2-0 winners in the end.

Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes the lead before setting up James Maddison to wrap up the three points at the King Power Stadium.

Emery praised the attitude of his players and bemoaned Arsenal’s missed chances.

He said: “In the end, a bad result. Before the first goal we were in the match and in the second half we started to push in and create chances but they are in a good moment and they won.

“The first half we defended well together and had some good transition, but they were pushing, doing the pressing and sometimes we broke the pressing and got in the box with two full-backs and also the strikers, and we had chances to score.

“The second half we started better, we were pushing and showing we wanted to win. They work very well, the players felt comfortable and defended well and we had chances. With Mesut Ozil we keep the ball sometimes like we want and it is the way to carry on.

“The attitude was good, every player. Now is time to rest with the international break. I’m sure we’re going to improve after that. We need to achieve, at home, confidence and to be strong. We didn’t lose [many games] but we draw so much, that’s what’s important for the table, but I think we can achieve the balance to be strong and get better in these matches.”