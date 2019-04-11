Emery explains how second leg will be different after impressive Arsenal win

Unai Emery insisted that the job isn’t done yet, despite Arsenal securing a convincing win in their Europa League quarter-final with Napoli.

Arsenal took a huge stride towards reaching the semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 first leg win over their Italian opponents, with the goals coming from Aaron Ramsey and a deflected Lucas Torreira strike.

However, Emery was keen to stress that the second leg will be tougher, and that the Gunners still have work to do.

He said: “The first 90 minutes here we can impose a big plan. They can control ball with possession. They had one chance in the first half then two chances in second half.

“We deserved a third goal. Away there is going to be different. We need to be focused and clear. No more confident than we need.”