Emery explains how win over Bournemouth affects Arsenal confidence

Unai Emery was pleased that Arsenal met their objective by beating Bournemouth to rise to third, but admitted the second half performance gave them something to improve upon.

David Luiz scored his first goal for the club early in the first half, a strike that Arsenal ultimately could not add to. However, the 1-0 win was enough to lift them to third – a position they were only in once throughout the whole of last season.

Emery said at his post-match press conference that he was eager to see an improvement from their opening games of the season – and by getting the win, his players showed him just that.

“We were speaking before the match, the first four matches we played, today we wanted to do one step ahead, doing better and controlling better the match but knowing it was going to be difficult,” he said.

“We played with a very good organisation, defensively very strong. We scored one goal and got into their box with possibilities to score goals.

“The second half was a very good opportunity to keep our confidence, to get better with the ball and stop their action with the ball. We did it perfectly in the first half but in the second half, maybe because the chances arrived late, we lost that.

“We are very happy with that result and very proud of that result.”

Emery was convinced that rising to third in the table will be a major confidence-booster for his side.

“It was our objective today. For our confidence it was important.

“Maybe in the second half we were struggling more than we wanted and maybe in some moments we felt that pressure. For me it’s one step more for the young players, for us.

“We didn’t feel fear with that moment when the opposition was pushing us. Really I think the second half we can analyse and improve, we will do. In 90 minutes we deserved to win.

“When we were with the ball our first position was to be calm.

“When we weren’t with the ball we needed to be strong and organising. They were attacking very quickly. With the ball really I think we are going to improve but be more calm for the possibility to impose ourselves.”

The coach was pleased for Luiz to get off the mark, but claimed his goal came as part of a bigger issue that he took pleasure in seeing.

“The most important is to have a lot of corners. We had a lot in the first half.

“When we have a lot we can score.

“He [Luiz] is very positive. He is every time speaking about positive things. He is helping the young players.

“He came late in the squad but his commitment is very high, his behaviour.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!