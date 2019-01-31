Emery expresses joy as Arsenal reunite him with Denis Suarez

Arsenal have finally announced the signing of midfielder Denis Suarez, who has moved to Emirates Stadium on a loan deal from Barcelona.

The Gunners have agreed to take on the 25-year-old’s full Barcelona salary – believed to be around £60,000 a week – to get the deal over the line.

The La Liga champions have extended Suarez’s contract until June 2021, thus protecting the value of their player so that if he was to return to them at the end of the season, he would not then enter the final year on his deal.

The Gunners also have a purchase option on Suarez in the summer, according to widespread reports.

Suarez, who is a wide player, but not blessed with outrageous pace, has played for Unai Emery when the pair were at Sevilla.

Expressing his delight at the deal, Unai told the club’s official website: “We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us. He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

Spaniard Suarez has played 71 times for Barcelona, but has only featured eight times this season.

Finally, the notification you’ve all been waiting for 😉 Welcome to Arsenal, @DenisSuarez6 👋#HolaDenis 🔴 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2019

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was asked about the deal in a press conference on Tuesday and wished the midfielder well.

“(The deal) is not official yet, but it was something that all parties wanted and let’s hope it goes well,” he said.

“I do not think there are any more changes with regard to the squad.”