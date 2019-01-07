Emery eyes defensive upgrade as Arsenal bid for Juventus ace

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer to Medhi Benatia to try and lure the Juventus star to the Premier League.

The Gunners have started life under new boss Unai Emery pretty well and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table.

However, there have still been defensive issues, prompting the Spaniard to look at adding new recruits before the winter transfer window shuts.

And according to the Daily Star, Emery has Juventus centre-back Benatia at the forefront of his plans after Rob Holding was ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira claims that the Gunners, along with Bundesliga outfit Schalke, have submitted an offer to the 31-year-old’s representatives.

However, the player’s agent must await clearance from Juventus before discussions over any prospective deal can move forward.

Schira’s tweet translated as: “Mehdi’s entourage #Benatia has received proposals from #Arsenal and #Schalke last few weeks: the Moroccan Central was ready to evaluate them, but for the #Juventus in January it is jam-able. In the summer instead probable the farewell #calciomercato”

Arsenal are already thought to be in talks with Juve regarding Aaron Ramsey’s potential move to Turin.

The Wales star is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will allow him to depart the Emirates this month for a nominal fee or in the summer on a free.

Benatia is in a similar position to Ramsey in that his current contract runs until 2020, although it is reported that Juve are unwilling to part company with the player this month.

