Injury to key Real Madrid star could end Dani Ceballos hopes for Arsenal

Unai Emery fears a serious-looking injury sustained by Marco Asensio could spell bad news for Arsenal in their attempts to bring in his Real Madrid teammate Dani Ceballos.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Gunners were on the brink of announcing the capture of the 22-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan deal, having agreed the finer details of the move with both player and the LaLiga giants.

But those hopes could have suffered a knockout blow after Asensio was forced off during Tuesday’s clash against the Gunners, leaving Zinedine Zidane fearing the worst and Emery ruing the potential end of their transfer hopes of landing Ceballos.

Asensio lasted just 20 minutes of Madrid’s International Champions Cup clash with Arsenal, with the Spaniard – a big favourite of Zidane’s taken to hospital for an initial assessment on the serious-looking knee injury.

Asked whether the injury would affect the prospective deal, Emery told reporters: “I don’t know.

“Our target also was not to take injuries in that match, and they maybe have with Asensio. It [could be] bad news, for them and also for us. I don’t know if it can change something.”

Ceballos joined Madrid from Betis for €16m in 2017 but has started just 17 times in La Liga and just twice in the Champions League – but he could yet play a more prominent role this season if it proves Asensio has indeed suffered a serious injury.

One player Emery was also keen to discuss was defender Laurent Koscielny, who now appears certain to have played his last game for the Gunners after his refusal to go on tour to America.

“When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

“He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

“Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here.”

Emery, meanwhile, has also called for realism from supporters in the transfer market this summer and has conceded it’s highly unlikely the Gunners will challenge for the Premier League title.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!