Emery gives update on Arsenal transfer plans; links to Barcelona star

Unai Emery is hopeful Arsenal will bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window – but declined to say whether Denis Suarez will be one of them.

The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates to reunite with Emery, who he worked with at Sevilla.

After the 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Blackpool, Emery said: “I think the club is working for the possibility to take some players who can help us during these next four months.

“Maybe the transfer market can help us with a centre-back, but it is not easy because also (Konstantinos) Mavropanos is coming back after injury. Also a winger, right or left, one player can help us in this position.”

Asked whether he saw Suarez as a winger, the Gunners boss added: “He was playing in his career, and with me also, as a right or left winger.”

Emery suffered another defensive headache in the warm-up at Bloomfield Road when Lauren Koscielny felt his back tighten and was replaced in the starting line-up by Carl Jenkinson.

The Arsenal manager is optimistic it is not a big issue, though, saying: “I hope he’s going to be OK for the next matches.”