Unai Emery watched his side thrash Bournemouth before setting his sights on the “big motivation” of beating Tottenham on Saturday to close within a point of their north London neighbours.

The Gunners eased to a 5-1 victory as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan shone to keep Emery’s men in the top four.

The pair scored to put Arsenal on course for the win before Lys Mousset pulled one back – only for Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to strike after the interval.

The win, coupled with Tottenham’s loss at Chelsea, means Arsenal head to Wembley this weekend four points adrift of their fierce rivals.

They could close the gap further still by completing a league double over Spurs – and Emery admits reducing the distance to just a solitary point will be a motivating factor.

“It is a big motivation,” he said

“We need to take the opportunity like today, these three points. After we can have and get an opportunity like Saturday. It’s one team that, at the moment, are better than us in the table.

“I think it is very difficult there, to win, but it is a good test, a great test and a positive test.

“It was a good performance (against Bournemouth) and we can be proud of every player. Here at the Emirates we were speaking about the fact we have a lot of matches to show the fans a complete match with one good result with the three points but with some difference between them with the goals, like today.”