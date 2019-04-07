Emery highlights one thing Arsenal lacked in lacklustre Everton display

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has bemoaned his side’s lack of balance during their 1-0 defeat to Everton and Goodison Park.

Club captain Phil Jagielka – who was not even in the team 30 minutes before kick-off – was Everton’s unlikely match-winner as his first goal in almost two years dented Arsenal’s top-four hopes.

After waiting more than two years for victory over a top-six club, Marco Silva’s side have now recorded two in as many home games, while a first league defeat in two months for Arsenal leaves their fourth-place vulnerable to Chelsea – level on points – who play West Ham on Monday.

Unai Emery’s side managed just two shots on target and the only surprise was that after going a 16th-consecutive top-flight away match without a clean sheet – for the first time since February 1985 – they did not concede more.

“In the second half we needed a bit more from the game so I changed some things and we were better offensively,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“We need balance. In the first half we were good defensively but needed more offensively. In the second we were better offensively but not defensively. The match is demanding and the end result, we can’t change that.

“We know we needed to be strong and solid, and to be competitive. After the negative result after the first half we changed things defensively and it gave us better options for 45 minutes but we could not find a goal.

“If we scored then it would have changed the match but defensively we conceded more chances than what we were doing first half.”