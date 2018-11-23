Emery hopes huge triple transfer raid can transform Arsenal fortunes

Unai Emery is hoping to convince Arsenal to spend lavish sums over the next two transfer windows and turn Arsenal into bona fide Premier League title contenders, according to reports on the continent.

The Gunners boss spent modestly during his first summer in charge with Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner all arriving for relatively low sums in the modern market.

But it seems Emery is hoping to talk the Gunners into some more ambitious additions over both January and next summer as the Spaniard looks to mould a side capable of challenging for the game’s top honours once again.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are in the market to sign prolific Sevilla frontman Wissam Ben Yedder, who is rated in the €45m bracket by the LaLiga outfit.

It’s suggested the 28-year-old – who form this season has seen his profile raised dramatically – is one of a number of potential replacements Emery is considering as a replacement for the crocked Danny Welbeck.

It’s claimed AC Milan have also made an enquiry for Ben Yedder, though there are some question marks behind the Italian side’s motives.

It seems Milan’s enquiry might be tit-for-tat given Sevilla have declared their intention to exercise their €30m option to sign striker Andre Silva permanently. That comes against Milan’s wishes, who have seen the Portuguese striker return to form in Andalusia, and would like him to return to Italy after his loan stint.

But Sevilla declaration to sign Silva permanently could explain the motives behind Milan’s link to Ben Yedder.

That may leave Arsenal as sole suitors for Ben Yedder, though he’s not the only attacker on Emery’s wishlist by any stretch.

Reports in Spain on Thursday have suggested Arsenal have followed up on their initial interest in Ousmane Dembele by launching a firm enquiry for the Frenchman.

That’s according to Sport, who reckon that while a big-money sale looks unlikely in January, a €100m deal could be struck in the summer if the former Dortmund star does not buck up his ideas.

Meanwhile, reports in Germany claim Arsenal’s interest in Dortmund’s Julian Weigl is genuine.

According to Sports Bild, the Gunners director of football Sven Mislintat has led a delegation who have travelled to Germany to try and negotiate the midfielder’s move to Emirates Stadium in January.