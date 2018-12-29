Unai Emery has labelled Mohamed Salah one of the “top five players in world football” and admits he was wrong to have doubts about signing the Egyptian while Paris Saint-Germain boss.

The now Arsenal man will get another opportunity to take a look at the one that got away on Saturday evening when Salah and his Liverpool team-mates look to maintain their unbeaten season.

Since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored an incredible 59 goals in 78 matches across all competitions.

But Liverpool may never have got the chance to sign the Egyptian superstar – once again linked with Real Madrid – had Emery not had doubts over signing him for PSG.

Explaining why he had doubts about how Salah would cope at a big club, Emery explained: “We spoke about the possibility to sign Salah to Paris Saint-Germain when he was playing at Roma.

“We had some doubts – and then he signed for Liverpool and these doubts he has broken at Liverpool. Now, if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah.”

Asked what the specific doubts were, Emery added: “Can he take the performance into one big team?

“For example like PSG in Paris. And today I can say to you…if we signed him, we signed one player in the top five in the world.”

Emery highlighted the signing of Salah – and the later addition of centre-back Virgil van Dijk – as key moments in Jurgen Klopp’s development of his title challengers.

“I remember three years ago they had a problem in their defensive moments and bought some people – for example van Dijk – with a good investment and the result is we are looking at them today and their progress,” he said.

“They are very strong in defence and also they are improving a lot when they bought Salah and now offensively they are a very big team.

“I think the Premier League is now the best and most important competition in the world for the teams, with Spain, maybe Italy and Germany.

“But I think here are the best teams and players and now the leader in the table is Liverpool – and it is because they are doing things very well.”

