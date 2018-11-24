Emery makes bold comparison between Arsenal and Liverpool, Man City

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made a bold comparison between his current Gunners side and the performances of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Emery lost his first two games in charge to City and Chelsea, but since then Arsenal have gone on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The former Sevilla and PSG boss has brought optimism back to the Emirates Stadium, and relaunched a club which was struggling towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s 22-year tenure.

Now, Emery has compared the performances of his team with that of City, Liverpool and Chelsea – the current top three.

“I remember three years ago we were playing with Sevilla against Liverpool the final of Europa League and we won 3-1,” he told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool were without the Champions League, they had the Premier league and Europa League.

“Two years later, they were playing in the final of the Champions League.

“That’s a good example for us – maybe we cannot do the same, because it’s very very difficult and they worked very well with [Jurgen] Klopp in this progression.

“But my idea is the difference between us and other teams now – Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool – we can reach the same level of performance as them.

“But we need time, we need work. In football the test is the next match.”