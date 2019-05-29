Emery makes concession about Arsenal after Chelsea drubbing

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted that his side were second best on the night after they were thumped 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Eden Hazard bid a glorious farewell to Chelsea by netting a brace as Maurizio Sarri’s side roared past Arsenal to seal Europa League success in Azerbaijan.

Emery was looking to continue his love affair with this competition and end the Gunners’ 25-year wait for continental success at the end of his maiden campaign in the dugout.

But Arsenal collapsed as a tepid first half made way for a memorable second period at the sparsely-filled Baku Olympic Stadium, where Chelsea manager Sarri masterminded a 4-1 win that brought his first major trophy.

“First is congratulations to Chelsea,” Emery told BT Sport.

“In the first half we played with good opportunities to take a good result. We got to the box with good options and chances to score but the first goal changed the game.

“We tried to stay in the match but their second goal made it difficult for us. It was going better for them and when we wanted to do something, we couldn’t find what we needed to score. They deserved to win.”

