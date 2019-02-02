Unai Emery insists Denis Suarez’s arrival at Arsenal will not directly affect Mesut Ozil’s future with the Gunners.

The Gunners brought in the one-time capped Spain midfielder on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day – the move giving Arsenal the option to make the move a permanent one at the end of the season.

Emery has already hinted he is ready to throw Suarez straight into his side for Sunday’s tricky trip to face champions Manchester City – showing immediately that the Spaniard is likely to place plenty of trust into his countryman.

Suarez’s ability to operate on both flanks as well as in the No 10 role has fuelled rumours that Ozil – already struggling for game-time at Arsenal under Emery – could lead to even fewer opportunities for the club’s highest-paid star.

Emery, though, maintains that the German’s standing remains unaffected.

“It’s no change for him,” Emery said. “Suarez is coming here because we have a lot of problems on the wing, we haven’t got players to play right or left – that is the reason.

“Suarez can play right, left, inside like a No 10 player, and I am going to use him in all the positions in the attacking third. He has character and he has the quality to play here. If he starts [on Sunday] I have confidence in him.” Arsenal hope to inflict City’s second defeat in five days after their setback against Newcastle United, with Emery adding “We are going to try to not let them have possession easily and don’t let them push us backwards.”

