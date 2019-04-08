Emery makes shock claim after Arsenal are humbled at Goodison

Arsenal manager Unai Emery insists he is not concerned about their away form despite one win since late November.

A 1-0 defeat at Everton made it 15 consecutive top-flight away matches without a clean sheet for the first time since February 1985.

And with four of their remaining six matches on the road – against Watford, Wolves, Leicester and Burnley – that is likely to determine whether or not they finish in the top four, a position they could lose to Chelsea on Monday evening.

“I think generally we are well. I don’t think we are very bad,” said Emery.

“It is a bad result, not a good performance but we are fourth.

“Our opportunity was to leave here being in the third position but we are fourth.

“We are going to think about the next match and the next match in the Premier League is Watford away.

“I am in my mind the same as before the match: we know it is going to be difficult.

“This was a very good opportunity to take the three points and go third but after the result we are fourth and we need to be consistent.

“We are going to have chances also in the next matches and it depends on us and on other teams.

“After the result we can be negative because three points less (to be won) but it is in our hands to continue taking chances to be in the top four.”