Emery makes winning start as Aubameyang grabs hat-trick

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked Unai Emery’s first game as Arsenal manager with a 17-minute hat-trick in an emphatic 8-0 friendly win at non-league Boreham Wood.

The Gabon forward, the last Gunners signing of Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, showed his class with a superb curled opener before heading home a second and then completing his treble from the penalty spot.

New boss Emery played Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson alongside Aubamenyang in a three-pronged attack and they each added a goal to leave it 5-0 at the break.

With recent signings Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira recovering following the World Cup, Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was the only debutant to start the game, while fellow new recruit Matteo Guendouzi came on for the final 14 minutes.

Spaniard Emery, appointed on May 23 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, made 11 changes to his Arsenal at the break.

Substitutes Eddie Nketiah, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Henrikh Mkhitaryan completed the scoring at Meadow Park.

