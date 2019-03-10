Emery names what helped Arsenal get over the line against Man Utd

Unai Emery has heaped praise upon his Arsenal side for the way they neutralised Manchester United’s threat in their 2-0 win.

The Gunners leapfrogged United and back into the top four courtesy of Granit Xhaka’s strike and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty.

“I’m very proud of our supporters, they pushed us a lot and this is a big result and they created a big atmosphere for our players,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“They (United) were in a good moment after one result against PSG but we had a big performance and we are in a good moment in the Premier League. To take three points and get a good position for our target is very good and I’m happy for the players.

“We can use different systems and different players and today we changed the system, after two matches away. For us it is very important that every supporter helps like they did today.

“Being competitive like today for 90 minutes can give us a stronger mentality. We are going to think of the next Premier League match, against Newcastle here but that is in three weeks and now our focus is the Europa League on Thursday.

“That is a very important match after what happened away (losing 3-1 to Rennes in the first leg). I hope a lot of supporters come here and make the stadium full to create this atmosphere.”