Emery offers Arsenal misfit to two clubs as he eyes replacement

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is hanging in the balance, with Unai Emery said to have lined up two clubs he believes could take the German misfit.

Ozil has not played for the Gunners since Boxing Day and does not appear to be in Emery’s long-term plans at The Emirates.

The Spanish boss has been told that he has no funds for new signings this month, prompting him to look at loan options or to sell to then buy.

According to numerous reports Emery wants Arsenal to part company with Ozil, who is the club’s highest paid player, earning a whopping £350,000-a-week.

Although the former World Cup winner has no plans to leave the club Arsenal, Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Emery has offered Ozil to both Inter Milan and Juventus in the hope they’ll snap up the 30-year-old.

Juve are already in the market for Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey, so that may rule them out of the running for Ozil, while Inter have previously expressed an interest in the German.

Receiving a transfer fee for Ozil and getting him off the wage bill could allow Emery to bring in one or two additions to his squad, as he looks to push for a top four spot and try and secure Champions League football for next season.

One player who could replace the ex-Real Madrid man is former Arsenal target Malcom, who has been made available for transfer by Barcelona but is being heavily linked with north London rivals Tottenham.