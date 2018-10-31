Unai Emery is vowing to take the Carabao Cup seriously as Arsenal prepare to take on Blackpool on a night when Petr Cech will return to the side.

The veteran shot-stopper was the manager’s number one for the start of the season but an injury against Watford last month meant that Bernd Leno took his place.

Leno, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, has impressed since making regular starts for the Gunners. He even kept his place for Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace over the weekend despite Cech passing a fitness test for the encounter.

But Emery has stated he will opt with Cech for the upcoming clash against League One Blackpool.

“In each moment for each match, we are going to give the goalkeepers the opportunity to help us,” Emery said.

“We are looking for the confidence in each goalkeeper. But now at the moment, Petr Cech will start the Blackpool match after coming back from his injury.”

The game could serve up an opportunity for such fringe players like Mohamed Elneny and Carl Jenkinson to feature, while the Spanish boss could also look to his youngsters to make an appearance, with Smith Rowe starting the side’s third-round win over Brentford.

“We will choose 18 players for the Blackpool match, the young players also,” added Emery.

“We are going to have a mix in order to get the best performance against Blackpool, to respect them.

“For us, the Carabao Cup is very important. It’s an opportunity to win a trophy and for tomorrow, a chance to play in front of our supporters at Emirates Stadium in this competition.

“We respect Blackpool, and we will take the responsibility to have the best performance in each position so that we’re able to win the match.”

