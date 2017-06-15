Emery fancies PSG’s chances of signing Monaco star Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists his club are genuine contenders to sign €120million-rated strike sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old has attracted interest from Europe’s premier clubs, with Real Madrid thought to be leading the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, who have all been linked with his signature.

Although the only concrete bid appears to have come in so far from Arsenal, Emery know admits that he would love to have Mbappe playing at the Parc de Princes.

“When we speak of Mbappe here in Spain, we talk about Real or Barca. But I’m at PSG and I say: ‘What could be more beautiful than representing a French team?’” the 45-year-old Spanish coach told a conference in Bilbao.

“With all respect to Monaco, he should come to Paris, he has family here. His parents live here, he went to an academy here.”

“We spoke of feeling, passion, desire – and what could be more beautiful than representing your city and being important?”

Mbappe, meanwhile, has vowed to spend some time discussing his next move with his family after his breakthrough season.

“We’re going to go away with the family and we’ll think about what’s going to happen,” he said after France’s 3-2 win over England on Tuesday.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I’m under contract with a club, I’m not free. We’ll see what’s happening.”

Madrid are believed to be the club closest to sealing his signature, where he would work under compatriot Zinedine Zidane, though he was more coy when asked specifically about those links.

“Real Madrid?’ he added. ‘They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.”

But when pressed if he had seen Tuesday’s reports which suggested he has agreed to join Real before spending next season back on loan at Monaco, Mbappe replied: “I don’t read stuff anymore. I used to read [the press] when I was little.”