Emery ‘optimistic’ about ‘some players’ after Anfield loss

Unai Emery says Arsenal need to ‘improve in possession’ but is ‘optimistic’ about ‘some players’ after 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal dropped their first points of the season as Liverpool dominated at Anfield.

A first-half header by Matip and a second-half Mo Salah double, including a glorious second, secured the three points.

Lucas Torreira scored a late consolation for Arsenal but it was a comfortable win for Liverpool.

Unai Emery told BBC Sport: “Today the first half we worked together. We were doing some transition very good and we had some chances but the second half the penalty was very soft. After 2-0 our reaction was good. We needed to attack and take a different moment in the match.

“Yes we are disappointed we lost 3-1 but watching some players we can be optimistic. We need to improve in possession and countering the pressure but Liverpool is the best team with this.

“We have to be realistic but we can fight closer to them. For me today, without the result there were some good periods we showed.”