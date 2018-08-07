Premier League side Arsenal will make a last-minute move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer with Arsenal credited with recent interest.

A photo on Instagram emerged over the last week on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s page of Dembele having a meal with the Gunners striker and other players from the north London side.

Emery is reportedly a big fan of Dembele and Mundo Deportivo claims that the new head coach has convinced Arsenal’s hierarchy to hunt a deal for the forward.

The report continues by saying that Arsenal will look to tie up an initial loan move with an £8.9million fee, before committing to a mandatory clause that cements an £80.3million full transfer in the summer.

Dembele is understood to be unconvinced that Ernesto Valverde has full faith in him despite Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu trying to reassure him of his future at the club.

And, with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba emerging as a target for the Catalan giants, the club may need to sell up to fund a move for such a high-profile player.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.