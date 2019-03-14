Emery outlines where Arsenal could have done even better against Rennes

Unai Emery revealed that he thinks Arsenal still have room for improvement despite their impressive Europa League triumph over Rennes.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal to a 3-0 win on the night, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles scoring the other goal. The Gunners won the tie 4-3 on aggregate as a result, booking their place in tomorrow’s quarter-final draw.

Nonetheless, the coach still noticed some areas in which his side could have improved further.

Emery told BT Sport: “It was a good evening. 3-0 is good for us.

“We had chances to score the fourth goal and be more calm. I’m very proud of the supporters and players. We worked very well this week. We can be happy.

“We were very competitive over 90 minutes but can do better. We could have had more control of the ball. It’s easy to say here instead of on the pitch.”