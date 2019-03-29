Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that on-loan midfielder Denis Suarez is set to make his first Premier League start for the club against Newcastle on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old has been largely peripheral since his arrival in January from Barcelona and he is yet to make a competitive start for the Gunners.

And after hitting back at his critics last weekend, an impressive outing at the club’s recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai could lead to him finally featuring in their starting XI.

Suarez played the full 90 minutes and created a goal for Carl Jenkinson in their 3-2 friendly victory over Al Nasr and Emery was encouraged by what he saw.

The Gunners boss told reporters at a press conference: “He is okay for starting in the first XI, to give us this impact. “We are going to need everybody, every player for the next matches.

“We decided to go away to train for four days and play a match in Dubai. But it’s the same idea, the same spirit.”

Asked about the time it had taken Suarez to settle, Emery added: “It’s normal. Now we have a lot of players ready, with a big mentality and with a big performance to play and help us.”

Suarez has appeared six times for Arsenal since his arrival, playing a total of 67 minutes in that time.