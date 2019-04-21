Emery praises Palace duo as he makes big promise to Arsenal talent

Unai Emery has hailed Crystal Palace academy graduates Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – but has promised to do the right thing and help develop Arsenal’s own young players into first-team regulars.

The Gunners host Roy Hodgson’s Palace on Sunday and are looking to maintain their place in the Premier League’s top four.

While the Eagles have endured difficult spells during the campaign, Zaha and Wan-Bissaka have often stood out as star performers. They both came through the ranks at Selhurst Park and have been linked with moves away this summer.

Emery singled them out for praise on the eve of the Emirates Stadium clash and explained how nurturing young talent is an important part of his job.

“They are two very good players,” he said of Zaha and Wan-Bissaka. “They are improving a lot and giving Palace a big performance for their success.

“We have here also young players coming from the academy, training with us, playing some matches with us.

“My responsibility is to work with them and give them the possibility to train with us and show the capacity to get into the first team with regularity and also in the future show they can be important players for us.”

Arsenal return to action at Emirates Stadium having picked up two key away wins. They clinched a nervy 1-0 victory over 10-man Watford on Monday before securing progression into the semi-finals of the Europa League with another 1-0 success at Napoli.