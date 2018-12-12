Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that three Arsenal stars could be forced out of the club amid the furor that surrounded the so-called hippy-crack scandal.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among the Gunners stars who appeared in a video of a party last August, in which players could be seen taking nitrous oxide, which although not illegal, is certainly frowned upon in society and not the actions many would expect of professional footballers.

And the negative PR associated with the story was damaged further when one player, Matteo Guendouzi, appeared to lose consciousness in the video of a party at the exclusive Tape Club in London.

That has led to some observers suggesting the scandal could cost the stars their Arsenal careers, with one, former Stoke and Reading striker Dave Kitson, explaining why he was mortified at the reports.

While Emery dodged speculation about Ozil’s future in his presser on Wednesday, he did insist he trusted his players and said the matter had been dealt with internally.

“The club said to you that this discussion is inside between us,” the Spaniard insisted at his presser to preview Thursday’s Europa League clash with Qarabag.

“For me the most important thing is not to lose our focus.

“I trust my players, I trust their behaviour.”

The Gunners face the Azerbaijani champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday safe in the knowledge that they will progress into the next phase as group winners regardless of the outcome.