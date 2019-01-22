Emery reveals Arsenal Plan B, C & D after huge Bellerin blow

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will resist the urge to dip into the transfer market to sign a new full-back this month, despite seeing Hector Bellerin ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Spanish star faces up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured anterior ligament in his knee against Chelsea; the 23-year-old stretchered off after 72 minutes after pulling up in agony at The Emirates.

With Arsenal releasing a statement to confirm Bellerin’s absence for the long term on Tuesday, Emery was asked if the Gunners could dip into the market to buy a replacement.

But one man’s suffering could result in another getting a more regular run of games, with Emery seemingly happy to rely on Ainsley Maitland-Niles to fill in.

“We have Ainsley, playing with good ‘pieces'” Emery explained.

“He played well and can help us playing at right-back or right winger.

“Also [Stephan] Lichsteiner is another player who can play there. We have the players.

“I don’t forget [Carl] Jenkinson who has played some matches and can be used if we need him.”

Bellerin has made 18 starts in the Premier League this season, the majority of which have been at right-back.

While the Gunners seemingly won’t be dipping into the market to sign a new defender, the club could soon have something positive to report over a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.