Emery reveals Arsenal’s January transfer plans after shock Saints loss

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted that it will be difficult to sign players in January, but that the club will look at possible additions.

Ralph Hasenhuttl enjoyed a dream home debut as Southampton manager after Charlie Austin’s late header earned a 3-2 win over the in-form Gunners.

Substitute Austin seized on a mistake by goalkeeper Bernd Leno with five minutes remaining to give the Austrian a perfect start at St Mary’s.

Arsenal, whose 22-game unbeaten run came to an end on the south coast, twice equalised through Henrik Mkhitaryan following a pair of headers from Danny Ings.

The victory was Southampton’s first in the Premier League on home soil since late April and prompted scenes of jubilation in the stands followed by a lap of honour on the pitch.

“We lost. In the 90 minutes we had different issues,” Emery told reporters.

“The second half we were better in the game, with the control and also creating more chances than them. With a small action they scored the third goal. They deserved it because they played with big motivation.

“Our game today was similar to what we played before, but the result was different.”

Emery also admitted that it will be difficult for Arsenal to add quality to their squad in January.

When asked if he will sign players next month, he replied: “I don’t know now.

“We don’t have a lot of possibilities in January but maybe we can think of someone to sign to help us, but only if we think the other players can’t help us with their performance. The club will look in January.

“It’s not easy. I don’t believe a lot in this transfer window because it’s not a big possibility with the players.

“The club is working.”

The former PSG boss also discussed the Gunners’ defence, which was breached three times at St. Mary’s.

“I think they worked well. Good news for Koscielny, good performance in 90 minutes. Xhaka played well, Lichtsteiner played well.

“We conceded not a lot of chances but their efficiency today was good. We had chances to score more than two goals but didn’t score.

“The control of the game in 90 minutes was more for us than them.”