Emery reveals extent of Ramsey injury as he relishes prospect of Valencia return

Unai Emery revealed that Aaron Ramsey could be out for “weeks” after the midfielder injured his hamstring in Arsenal’s win over Napoli.

Arsenal went about their business professionally as they cancelled out any chances of a Napoli comeback to book their place in the semi-finals.

Alexandre Lacazette scored in the first half to give the Gunners a 3-0 aggregate win, meaning they reach the Last Four of the competition for the second year in a row.

Arsenal will face Unai Emery’s former side Valencia, where he spent four years as manager, in May’s semi-finals.

Emery told BT Sport: “I am proud of the players. We started very well. The first half was good because after we scored we continued not to give them opportunities. We defended well second half. In the two matches we can be happy to win against Napoli.”

On the prospect of facing his former club, Emery revealed: “They are a very good team with goods players. It will be a difficult match for us.”

However, the negative point was Ramsey’s injury, although Emery was keen to stay upbeat.

“It is a muscular injury. Normally it will be some weeks out for him. But we have other players and we can find a performance and rotate players.

“I don’t know [if Ramsey has played his last game for Arsenal].”