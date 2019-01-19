Emery reveals key factor that motivated Arsenal ahead of Chelsea win

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was pleased with the balance of his side as they trimmed the gap to Chelsea to three points on Saturday night.

The Gunners reinvigorated their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four with a deserved 2-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea.

Unai Emery had said on the eve of the game that a defeat at the Emirates Stadium, which would have left Arsenal nine points adrift of the fourth-placed Blues, would have meant the end of their top-four ambitions.

In truth, the hosts never looked like losing as they went at Chelsea from the off, sealing the win with first-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

“We wanted to win for our fans,” Emery told BT Sport.

“The difference in the table [between ourselves and Chelsea] was six points, but this victory can help us be optimistic. We can be happy after today, but we need to take things game by game.

“We need to find the right balance at home and away. At home you can show all the supporters what you can do.

“The difference between last match and today’s game is very big, even with the same players, so we need to find that balance.”