Emery reveals key thing Arsenal must change to stay in top four hunt

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes improving his side’s away form is key to staying in the top four.

The Gunners beat Newcastle on Monday evening to move above Tottenham and Manchester United into third place in the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette struck in either half to wrap up a 2-0 victory and give them the upper-hand in the battle for a top-four finish.

Only reigning champions Manchester City have taken more points at home than Emery’s side this season – but a poor return on the road threatens to derail the Spaniard’s bid to secure a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal have won only five times away from the Emirates Stadium in the league this season, with only two of their remaining seven league games at home.

A trip to Everton is first up on Sunday and Emery concedes there is still a huge challenge to secure a place in the top four.

“Our target is very clear,” he said.

“It’s going to be very difficult but step-by-step we’ve started to rise up the table after the first two matches in the Premier League when we lost against Manchester City and Chelsea.

“We are improving and now we are third. But we know it is going to be difficult for us because our opposition is big opposition and it is going to be very tough for us.

“We need to convince people that we can be consistent away.

“Our challenge is away because we are going to play five matches away in the last seven matches. Our challenge is to be as consistent away as we are at home.”