Emery reveals the one key factor that inspired Arsenal to derby win

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has admitted that his players had fed off the support from their fans in their 4-2 derby win over Spurs.

The Gunners came from behind to beat 10-man Tottenham in a heated north London derby as they moved ahead of their neighbours and into the Premier League top-four.

A fiery atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium was echoed on the pitch as quickfire goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira settled the contest 4-2 in favour of the hosts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot before drawing them level after an Eric Dier header and a controversial Harry Kane spot-kick had turned the game around.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, having conceded the first penalty, was dismissed in the latter stages after picking up a second booking for a foul on Lacazette.

There were a number of minor flashpoints, with the biggest furore following Dier’s equaliser, as Emery got the better of his close friend Mauricio Pochettino to take Arsenal up to fourth – ahead of Spurs on goal difference – and extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions.

“I think we played with our support, there was a big atmosphere, they pushed a lot for us,” Emery told Sky Sports News.

“There were difficult moments in the first half but I think we kept calm. We spoke in the dressing room. We were having good minutes in the game but after the first half the result is not good.

“But we could continue with our work in the game and get the chances, the supporters are going to push us and in the second half we could win.”