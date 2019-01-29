Emery reveals the turning point in Arsenal’s win over Cardiff

Unai Emery was pleased with the way Arsenal got through a difficult match against Cardiff to secure all three points.

Second half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette secured a 2-1 win for Arsenal, on an emotional day marking Cardiff’s first match since the disappearance of their recent signing Emiliano Sala.

Emery was impressed by the attitude of his side’s opponents, telling Match of the Day: “We are happy. In the first half we didn’t deserve to go in winning and in the second half we played better, controlled the match better and created more chances.

“We started well in the first 10 minutes then I was not surprised with the performance as Cardiff worked very well.

“We struggled a lot in the match but it’s very important to get the three points. We know each match is difficult and we are happy – the difference is small details.”