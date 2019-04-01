Emery reveals the two Arsenal stars who are performing at their best

Unai Emery heaped praise on Arsenal midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey following their win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

Arsenal moved back into the top four, ahead of Manchester United and rivals Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to the 2-0 win, with Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scoring the decisive goals.

Emery told Sky Sports: “We were good individually, our players gave us quality and they worked for the team. Our supporters at home are very important and we can be stronger together.

“We were improving little by little and our first goal helped us a lot. Mesut Ozil has quality, when he can find the best performance for the team, he is playing like we want with the system and how tactically we want. He is giving us his quality.

“I think Aaron Ramsey is happy, he is helping us and is playing with a very good performance and scoring. Each energy from the players is very important for us and he is doing that. We are at the most important moment of the season.

“We are making progress in the table but we know it is difficult, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are going to win a lot of games.”