Unai Emery has already given Matteo Guendouzi some sound advice after the young midfielder saw red in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool at Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has adapted quickly to life in England and has featured regularly under Emery since a £7million summer switch from Lorient.

But he blotted his copybook on Wednesday night by picking up a second yellow card against the League One Seasiders as Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win to book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. You can read what Mauricio Pochettino thinks about facing the Gunners for a semi-final place here.

But with Guendouzi’s red card meaning he must now sit out Saturday’s Premier League clash at Liverpool, Emery has told the youngster not to be too downhearted and to not change his ways.

“He’s playing well,” the Spaniard argued. “He’s playing with a spirit. Competitive. The action is… it’s an action, he plays that action as a normal moment in the game.

“He is pushing behind the player. He is playing with the spirit I want today and every match.

“We have spoken. It is very important to control but I don’t think he lost control. The red card is one circumstance.”

When asked for his thoughts on the player missing the match against Liverpool, a pragmatic Emery continued: “That is football. Things can be positive or negative like an injury, a red card, 90 minutes of hard work, that don’t allow you to play other matches.

“A red card is like that. We have a lot of players looking to play to help us and take responsibility. His quality for the team, I am going to prepare with other players for the big match.”

