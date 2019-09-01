Emery rues first-half mistakes in Arsenal draw with Tottenham

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said his side deserved to win the North London derby with Arsenal on Sunday, but also admitted that his team’s first-half performance cost them.

The Gunners went 2-0 down in the first half after Christian Eriksen’s goal and Harry Kane’s penalty, but an Alexandre Lacazette strike just before the break and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the second period levelled the scores at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Emery said his side need to find more “balance” if they are to avoid similar results in the future.

“I’m pretty proud of our work,” the Spaniard said. “We played with our heart, sometimes more than our head. We need the balance.

“We need to be clearer in our mind. We made some mistakes in the first half. The fans pushed us and helped us. The first goal for us was the key.

“We deserved to win over the 90 minutes. The match was amazing for everyone watching.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Watford following the international break.

