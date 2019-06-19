Emery sanctions Arsenal bid for talented Scotland international

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney and are ready to make an official approach, a report claims.

The back line was once again the Gunners’ achilles heel last season as they let in the most goals of any team in the top six, and Unai Emery is expected to invest in reinforcements.

However, the club is understood to be working under financial restrictions due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Despite this, a report from the Daily Mail claims that Emery will launch his move for Scotland international Tierney – who has also been linked with Man Utd – ‘in the coming weeks’.

The report hints that a pursuit will be difficult though due to the fact Tierney is a boyhood Celtic fan and he is happy with the Scottish champions for the time being.

The Gunners apparently have a £45m budget this summer, which Tierney would take up at least half of due to the fact he still has four years left on his deal in Glasgow.

