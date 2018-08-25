Unai Emery has warned Aaron Ramsey he must focus on his football and not on his future as his contract impasse at Arsenal rumbles on.

In recent seasons, the Gunners have seen on-pitch matters overshadowed by drawn-out contract negotiations with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and previous manager Arsene Wenger.

Sanchez joined Manchester United in the winter transfer window when it was clear he would not be signing a new deal, while Wilshere will return to Arsenal for the first time on Saturday having left for West Ham when his contract expired this summer.

Ozil agreed fresh terms in January to become the best-paid player in the club’s history, and reports suggest Ramsey, whose own deal expires at the end of the current season, wants to move closer to the wage of his German team-mate.

However, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with January moves for the player should his contract dispute not get resolved.

Emery picked Ramsey in the opening weekend defeat to Manchester City but the Wales midfielder came off early in the second half before being dropped to the bench for last weekend’s trip to Chelsea.

Now the new Arsenal head coach has told Ramsey he has to keep his mind on playing well for the club and not be distracted by things away from the pitch.

“I spoke with him last week,” Emery said when asked about Ramsey’s situation.

“I said; I want you focused only on training and only on the match, you show us the capacity to help the team.

“The contract is another thing for his agent and the club but we want and I need his focus only on training, only on the match and on his performance each day.”

Asked whether he felt the required level of focus had been missing from Ramsey, Emery replied: “I don’t know but I am thinking in the present. I spoke with him last week but now, today, my focus is on the match and I want the player to be focused only on Saturday.”

Ramsey could yet be recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of West Ham having come on as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge, with Emery still searching for his first point as Arsenal boss.

