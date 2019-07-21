Eddie Nketiah has been tasked with continuing his fine form for Arsenal after the forward scored twice in Saturday evening’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

The Gunners youngster notched his third goal in two matches to underline his growing importance to Unai Emery and is beginning to convince his manager he is worthy of having around this season.

There is plenty of interest in the attacker, with Bristol City keen to take him on a season-long loan, while German club Augsburg came close to getting him last January before Arsenal pulled the plug on the loan move.

And Emery has now challenged Nketiah to make it impossible to leave him out, with the Spaniard hinting he could play a significant role this season.

Gunners boss Emery said: “Last year in December we were thinking to loan him to Germany. We decided he stays with us to train and progress with us. We started this pre-season with the same idea as we finished last year – stay with us.

“And my idea is if you progress like we are seeing from you, you can have a chance here for us.

“I spoke with him and with the club. He has started with a doubt if it is better for him to stay here with us or leave to play more minutes with another team. But we have examples last year of some players who wanted away and didn’t play all we wanted.

“I said to him first be focused here. If you earn the right to be with us it’s because I can promise you that you are going to have minutes,. But in those minutes you need to learn. And in the pre-season at the moment he’s playing like we want.

“Each player has the opportunity to show this capacity and above all first is a very good attitude. After this is the young players need experience and they need to take minutes and to have confidence playing with us.

“Last season in small moments when we could give him chances to be on the pitch he did very well. I can confirm his progress and we want this progress with every player.”

Nketiah himself claims he is inspired by the chance to line up alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack and Emery continued: “The young energy is very important, especially Eddie Nketiah was playing and progressing very well. The young players who are here, this is the moment for them to show how we can use them to help us in the season.

“Last year we had Aubameyang, Lacazette and Danny Welbeck. They had space to play. We didn’t sign another striker at the moment because we want to give the chances to Nketiah. But every young player, if they deserve to be here we are going to help them.”

Arsenal have now flown to Washington, where they will finish their tour of America with a match against Real Madrid.

