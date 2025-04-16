Unai Emery has shed light on Aston Villa’s intentions regarding Marcus Rashford after a report claimed a deal has already been decided, while Wayne Rooney has made an eye-opening claim regarding a return to Manchester United.

After repeatedly being omitted from Ruben Amorim’s matchday squads in the run-up to the winter window, Marcus Rashford embarked on a new chapter when joining Aston Villa on loan.

The forward has rediscovered his groove at Villa Park, notching three goals and six assists in 15 matches thus far.

His latest goal contribution came in spectacular fashion when beating two PSG players before squaring to Ezri Konsa as Villa attempted to pull off a dramatic comeback in the Champions League.

Rashford’s deal contains an option to buy worth £40m and speaking after bowing out to PSG, Villa boss Emery touched on the loanee’s future.

And while Emery claimed now is not the time to decide, he did speak positively about the in-form forward. Furthermore, Emery dropped a hint Rashford’s future is tied to Villa qualifying for next year’s Champions League when pointing to the 2025/26 season.

“It (signing him in the summer) is difficult to plan now,” the Spaniard said. “He’s feeling comfortable and better. (On Tuesday) he played a fantastic match.

“If he’s happy, we are happy. Then, of course, it depends on the circumstances and what happens in the next weeks, and (what we have) in the next year as well.”

Emery’s cautious approach echoes the reporting of Fabrizio Romano who insisted Villa won’t decide one way or the other until knowing which European competition they’re playing in next season.

Villa currently sit seventh in the table, though are just a single point behind Manchester City in fifth. Fifth position will be good enough for UCL qualification.

But per a separate report from The Sun, Villa HAVE already decided they will sign Rashford if they do move up the table and net Champions League qualification.

They stated Emery has ‘told Villa chiefs he’s confident the Manchester United forward’s head is in the right place and that signing him would help take the club to the next level.’

The club’s decision-makers have listened, with the report adding: ‘the Premier League side want to make the current loan arrangement they have with the England star a permanent switch.’

Of course, Villa must also agree personal terms with the player in the event they do activate their option. And according to Wayne Rooney, that’s where Villa could run into trouble…

Rashford wants Man Utd return – Rooney

Speaking on Amazon Prime’s Champions League broadcast, the United legend declared Rashford wants to return to Old Trafford.

“Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United,” insisted Rooney. “100 percent. He’s a Manchester United fan and I think just over the last couple of years there’s been difficult moments.

“He needed to play, that was clear that he wasn’t going to play for the rest of the season. I think we could all see that.”

When asked what would prompt Amorim into giving Rashford the opportunities he denied the forward earlier this season, Rooney added: “He’s clearly shown (enough during his Villa loan).

EZRI KONSA GRABS VILLA’S THIRD 😱 The hosts are now just one goal from levelling the tie#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/SmKyeV8z72 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 15, 2025

“Sometimes you have to keep banging on the manager’s door and put the manager in a position where he can’t leave you out.

“Rashford in an ideal world would want to play and leave a legacy at Manchester United. Whether that’s possible I don’t know but that’s what I’d love to see as well.”

