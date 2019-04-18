Arsenal are reported to be considering a summer move for Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay, who has a €30m release clause in his contract.

The No 10 has reportedly been watched by the Gunners at close quarters on several occasions during the season with his performances catching the eye of both Unai Emery and his scouts.

The player, who has just a €30m exit clause in the contract, is seen by Emery as an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has failed to impress the Gunners head coach and could be allowed to leave in order to free up some much needed funds.

And Emery believes Demirbay, who has carved out a reputation for scoring a number of long-range screamers, has the necessary talents to both thrive in the Premier League and shine in a prominent central role for the Gunners.

According to Bild, Arsenal are considering an approach for in the coming weeks as they book to firm up plans for the summer transfer window.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will be reluctant to see the talented Demirbay move on, but will be helpless to prevent his departure if Arsenal trigger the reported £25.9m exit clause that exists in his deal.

Demirbay has scored four times this season and assisted a further eight goals and was also linked with a move to Arsenal back in January 2018.

Another player linked with a move to Arsenal on Thursday is Fiorentina’s former Aston Villa man Jordan Vetertout, who is also valued at €30m.

Veretout has been touted as a successor to Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey, who looks like being one of nine summer departures at Emirates Stadium.

