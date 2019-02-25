Emery tells Arsenal how to beat Chelsea, Man Utd to top-four finish

Unai Emery has urged his Arsenal team to build on their return to the Premier League’s top four ahead of a week that could quite realistically make or break their season.

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory at home to Southampton coupled with Manchester United dropping points in their 0-0 draw with Liverpool has put them back on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Further fixtures with Bournemouth, on Wednesday, and next Saturday against rivals Tottenham could yet determine whether that remains a realistic ambition, but following an improved performance Emery has demanded they seize on their rediscovered momentum.

First-half finishes from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan should have been added to, and manager Emery admitted he was frustrated by their showing after the break.

Nonetheless, Emery has a plan in mind as he looks to secure the Gunners a top-four finish this season.

“We cannot control the results of Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham. Only when we play them. That is the only moment we can decide their results,” he said.

When asked how they can ensure they can secure a top-four finish ahead of United and Chelsea, Emery continued: “Most important is to go game by game. Same; three points versus Tottenham but it’s one game when we can control their results and ours. Our first thought is to win on Wednesday. Be organised.

“We have a lot of matches and it’s important to have big performances like (this).

“Our first competition for us is the Premier League. It gives us the possibility to be consistent. At home we are feeling strong but away, although the last match we won at Huddersfield, we need to take more positive steps away.”