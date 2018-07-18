Emery to swoop as Arsenal boss gets inside word on £44m Bayern star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly ready to make a shock swoop on Bayern Munich for France star Kingsley Coman.

The news comes amid claims that Coman is looking to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer after failing to make France’s successful World Cup winning squad.

Emery has a wealth of options in attack but is widely known to be in the market for another winger and has been heavily linked with a move for Portugal star Gelson Martins.

But BeIn Sports say Emery is convinced Coman is an attainable Arsenal transfer target – and the Gunners boss is ready to make his move.

Arsenal have had a busy summer so far, with Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all arriving at Emirates Stadium.

And while Emery has suggested his squad only needs minor adjustments, it’s claimed he has been told that Coman will ask to leave in order to rejuvenate his career and having become fed up playing second fiddle to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The Spaniard, discussing his business so far, said: “We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us will we sign them.

“At the moment, I think the squad is complete.

“We will only sign another player if there is an opportunity to bring in that one player, or two players.”

It’s claimed Emery will submit a bid for €50million (£45m) to test Bayern’s resolve to keep a player, who spent a large chunk of last season on the injury sidelines.

One player who won’t be coming to Arsenal this summer, however, is Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi. Reports on Tuesday evening claimed the Gunners were no longer keen to sign the player.

