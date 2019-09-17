Arsenal should dismiss Unai Emery at once and bring in Jose Mourinho as his successor, according to a controversial talkSPORT host.

The Gunners allowed a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road to slip through their grasp on Sunday as Watford hit back for a 2-2 draw; Gary Neville pulling no punches over his criticisms of one Arsenal man in particular.

Arsenal were perhaps fortunate to escape with a point after allowing the Hornets a whopping 31 shots at their goal during the game, with their lack of cohesion in defence obvious for all to see.

Now a feature in The Athletic – entitled “Emery is unloved and under threat – it may be time for the next man” claims there are a number of growing issues between senior stars and manager Emery, with the coach’s approach to training said to be at the heart of the matter. You can see details of the four things about Arsenal training their stars are unhappy about here.

And with the Spaniard now without a win in his last three games, with a draw against Tottenham and a defeat at Liverpool proceeding Sunday’s Vicarage Road stalemate, odds have been shorted on Emery being shown the door at Emirates Stadium.

And with Emery’s future suddenly coming under the spotlight, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham already thinks the time to act is now, with Mourinho a “perfect” replacement.

“Time is running out for Unai Emery,” said Durham on TalkSPORT . “He’s coming up to the end of the two years and there is no difference to the darkest days under Arsene Wenger.

“They conceded more chances to Watford than they did in the 8-2 at Man United.

“So these are just as bad these times for Arsenal and they are nowhere nearer challenging for the title than they were in those latter years under Wenger.

“It’s a fanbase and a club that is living a delusion that their players are really good.

“The midfield and the defending is not good enough and I’m not even sure about the goalkeeper. It looks like they’re not being coached correctly or told the right things.

“Something drastic needs to be done.”

Mourinho the man for Arsenal?

And with doubts beginning to circulate over Emery, Durham reckons former Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho is the ideal candidate to take over the helm.

He added: “You know who they need? Jose Mourinho. He would be perfect for Arsenal, and he’s a free agent!

“Their fans would hate me saying it, but can you see it getting better under Unai Wenger? I cant.

“They need somebody who will go in there and shake the club up – Mourinho is exactly what they need! He would 100 per cent take that job, this is the job he’s been looking for.

“This is what Arsenal need – Jose Mourinho in charge.”

