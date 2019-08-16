Arsenal need to show Henrikh Mkhitaryan the exit door before the European transfer window shuts if they don’t want to be left with a “frustrated” figure on their hands.

That’s the advice from Gunners great Nigel Winterburn, who believes the Armenian could soon lose his place in Emery’s squad if kept on at Emirates Stadium this season.

Mkhitaryan was handed a start for Arsenal during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Newcastle – but opportunities for the former Manchester United man will likely become harder to find once new boy Dani Ceballos finds his feet in north London.

And as a result, Winterburn believes he should be sold off.

“Arsenal should look to sell Mkhitaryan to a European team this transfer window,” Winterburn said.

“When everyone is back fit for Arsenal, Mkhitaryan is going to struggle to get any game time at all during the season.

“Mkhitaryan looks a frustrated figure, nothing seems to be working out for him on the pitch – his passes are misplaced, his shooting is off and he can’t beat his man.

“His performance against Newcastle on the opening game of the season wasn’t good enough, especially when you’re playing at the highest level.

“No doubt, Mkhitaryan is a talented player but he’s going to struggle to hold down a regular position when everybody’s fit.”

The club’s record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench during the win at St James’ Park and the former Lille winger could be handed his chance from the start when Burnley at the visitors to Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Emery said: “It depends how they will be in the training. Pepe is training with us, improving with us, knowing us.

“He’s understanding our style little by little and physically getting better. He is more close to help us at the beginning [of the match].

“Each player is different. After Newcastle and this week the players are working well. We can decide to choose different options in each position. Really I think we need to be competitive.”