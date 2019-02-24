Emery unhappy with second-half showing from Arsenal in Saints win

Unai Emery praised his Arsenal side after their “deserved” 2-0 victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

First-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough to secure a win which leaves Saints in the relegation zone.

Emery‘s men leapfrog Manchester United into fourth, with the Red Devils drawing at home to title-chasing Liverpool.

“We deserved to win,” Emery told BBC Sport. “We got the chances and we played very well.

“The second half was maybe an under-performance from the first but I think also we deserve another goal.

“The most important thing is the three points at home with our supporters.

“We are thinking it’s a good step and it’s game by game. Now we are happy, we are at the moment in this position and we carry on.”

