Emery wants Arsenal offer for defender in reported Tottenham talks

Unai Emery has reportedly told the Arsenal board to make an offer for a veteran defender who is also on the radars of Tottenham and Manchester City.

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves is on the lookout for a new club after announcing he would not be returning to Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Alves is fresh off yet another title-winning campaign in Ligue 1 and also lifted the Copa America title with Brazil over the summer.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Tottenham, Arsenal and Premier League champions City are all battling to sign Alves, with Pep Guardiola eager to reunite with his former player.

However, Gunners boss Emery has asked the Emirates money men to make an offer to the 36-year-old, who is already said to have had discussions with Spurs over a move to north London.

Emery is known to be looking to add experience and leaders to his first-team squad after a season plagued by individual errors and inconsistency.

Alves has won league titles in Spain, France and Italy and is keen to remain in Europe, rather than head back to his homeland – prompting the three Premier League sides to show an interest.

For their part, Arsenal have just £45million to spend this summer, although Alves would represent a potentially cheap option for the Gunners. His wages, however, could in excess of £200,000-a-week.

