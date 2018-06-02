Emery wants Arsenal to beat Liverpool to £58m Portugal winger

Unai Emery has backed Arsenal plans to launch a £58million move to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, according to reports in Portugal.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claims Martins – who was recently included in Portugal’s 2018 World Cup squad – has been the subject of an enquiry from Gunners director of football Sven Mislintat after the club identified the winger as a key target for the summer.

Sporting are currently in disarray, with players attempting to resign from their contracts after a season in which they were attacked by their own supporters and president Bruno de Carvalho briefly suspended the majority of the first team following a Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

And it’s claimed new Arsenal boss Emery wants Martins signed and to operate behind Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in an exciting frontline at Emirates Stadium next season.

Martins has long been tracked by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Portugal winger almost signed for the Reds last summer until the club moved instead for Mohamed Salah.

While the move for Salah paid huge dividends for Liverpool, Martins remains very much in Klopp’s thinking and news of Arsenal’s enquiry could yet prompt the Reds into action.

Klopp is thought to have made Ousmane Dembele his preferred choice, but could yet come back in for Martins if Barcelona decide not to sell the French winger.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.