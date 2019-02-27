Unai Emery has green lighted a potential €22million summer swoop to bring in a hard-working Colombia playmaker as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

The Gunners boss is looking to offload Ozil at Emirates Stadium after deciding his £350,000 weekly wage could be put to better use at the club – and has already identified two potential replacements.

The first of these, James Rodriguez, could however come with quite a hefty price tag, as well as significant wages too – meaning the Gunners may not save too much by bringing him in.

As such, and according to Don Balon, Arsenal have now identified River Plate loanee Juan Quintero as their most likely target.

The Spanish outlet claims Emery, who revealed on Tuesday that loan capture Denis Suarez is still not fit enough to complete 90 minutes, has received favourable reports from his scouts over Quintero and told he has the right temperament to succeed at Arsenal.

Furthermore, Emery has been given further encouragement after learning the 26-year-old could be available for a knockdown €22m later this year.

Quintero, currently on loan at River Plate from Porto, starred in Colombia’s World Cup campaign last summer and also caught the eye with a standout display in the Copa Libertadores final last year, scoring his side’s decisive extra-time goal in a 3-1 win against arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

And the report claims Emery, and incoming sporting director Monchi, believe Quintero would represent a great signing for the club and fulfill the role in the Arsenal side badly lacking since Ozil’s exclusion from the starting line-up.

The Gunners are also said to be casting their eyes over a new left-back and a report on Wednesday morning suggested the club were ready to meet Celtic’s asking price for their No 1 target.

